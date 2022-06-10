Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,804,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

