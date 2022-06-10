Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.81% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MON. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 421,859 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 197,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

