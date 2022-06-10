SAFE2 (SAFE2) Hits One Day Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00338790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 188% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

