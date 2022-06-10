Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EPA:SAF opened at €95.07 ($102.23) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($99.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

