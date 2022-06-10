Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $187.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

