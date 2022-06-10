Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Salesforce stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.26. The stock had a trading volume of 144,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

