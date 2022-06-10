Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $6.94 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $167.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.