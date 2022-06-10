Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.95.

Shares of LOW opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

