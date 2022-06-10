Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Samsara stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 1,932,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

