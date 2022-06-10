SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 4,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,003,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $946.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 182,341 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

