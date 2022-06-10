Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €66.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.69 ($93.22).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €44.67 ($48.03) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.83 and its 200 day moving average is €72.98.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

