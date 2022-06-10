Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $542.41 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.91 and a 200-day moving average of $662.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

