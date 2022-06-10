Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is KC Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,033,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

