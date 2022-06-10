Scopus Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

