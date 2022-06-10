Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $56,347,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

