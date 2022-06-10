Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $7.15 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after acquiring an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,560,000 after acquiring an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.15.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

