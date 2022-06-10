Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

