Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 3.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.93. 6,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,549,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.