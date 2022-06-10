SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

SCWX stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

