Seeyond Acquires 3,837 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

