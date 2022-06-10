Seeyond Lowers Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PKI stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

