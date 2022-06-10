Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Seeyond lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 241.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,958 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

