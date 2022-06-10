Seeyond Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

