Seeyond Sells 40 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $486.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.27. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

