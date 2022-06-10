Seeyond Sells 69 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Seeyond lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.76.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $257.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

