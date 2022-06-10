Seeyond Trims Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,753 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

