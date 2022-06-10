Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.09% of AAR worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $713,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

