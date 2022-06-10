Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 411,422 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.