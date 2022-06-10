Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 411,422 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNDT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.32.
CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
In other news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
