Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.67% of PNM Resources worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

