Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $332.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

