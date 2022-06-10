Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $25.93 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

