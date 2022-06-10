Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $40.70 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 466.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE AZEK opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

