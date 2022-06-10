Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.64% of Papa John’s International worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

