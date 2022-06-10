Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.35% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

WMS stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

