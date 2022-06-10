Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,311 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.93 and a 200-day moving average of $293.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

