Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

