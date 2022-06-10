Sei Investments Co. Buys 39,756 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.