Sei Investments Co. Has $75.63 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $75,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.94 and its 200-day moving average is $295.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.