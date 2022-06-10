Sei Investments Co. Has $76.59 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $444.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.23 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.19 and a 200-day moving average of $449.35.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.