Sei Investments Co. Has $95.45 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $95,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

