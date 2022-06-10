Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $70,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.91.

NYSE:AMP opened at $265.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

