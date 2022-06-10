Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,106 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $68,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

