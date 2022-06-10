Seigniorage Shares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,557.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $152,442.95 and approximately $24,557.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 539.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00433572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

