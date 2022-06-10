SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

