Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Semrush stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

