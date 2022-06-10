Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $378.27

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$378.27 and traded as low as C$378.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$378.00, with a volume of 971 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$378.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$388.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$942.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C$24.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.44 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

