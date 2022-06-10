Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 82,556 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $269,907.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,975 shares of company stock worth $3,115,992.

HOOD opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

