Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $109,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

