Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 111,195 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 111,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 70,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,700 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.