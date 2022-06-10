Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 79,016 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.40%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

